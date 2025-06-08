/Robots in orbit: Russia patents tech to launch and maintain space drones — everything you need to know

Russia has recently developed and patented a new technology that enables the automatic launch of spacecraft from an orbital station, with integrated robotic systems for maintenance.

The system has the capability of becoming the world’s first drone platform of its kind. It is expected to be tested on the Russian Orbital Station (ROS). The platform will also support future lunar exploration programmes.

The development of the system was reportedly confirmed during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. Manturov described the platform as a patented solution by the Russian Federation.

Testing at Russian Orbital Station

The ROS is presently being developed. The first segment of the orbital station is the Scientific and Power Module (SPM) and it is scheduled for launch by the end of 2027. The station would be placed in a near-polar orbit. It is expected that, by 2030, Russia will transition to its own modular orbital station, thus phasing out reliance on the International Space Station (ISS), which is expected to be decommissioned around the same period.

Additional modules, which includes the universal-node, gateway, and base modules are set for launch by 2030. These components, along with the SPM, will make the core structure of the station. Further, between 2031 and 2033, two more target modules will be docked as part of the second phase of the station’s construction.



Lunar Applications and Strategic Shift

Manturov further also stated that the new technology would be tested within the ROS framework and will be subsequently adapted for Russia's lunar exploration missions. This signals a shift in the country’s long-term space strategy, focusing on its independent capabilities as international collaborations in space, similar to those with NASA on the ISS, are expected to conclude with the station’s deorbiting by 2030.

The ROS will also serve as a permanent infrastructure to support Russia’s space activities beyond the orbit of the Earth. The inclusion of robotic systems for maintenance for the platform aims to reduce the need for constant human presence, allowing for autonomous operations and potentially longer mission durations.