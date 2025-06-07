/Rs. 600 for five minutes: Who are ‘man mums’ and why Chinese women are paying strangers to hug them?

In a very bizarre trend in China, a growing number of young women are paying about 50 yuan (approximately Rs 600) for five-minute hugs from men known as 'man mums'. Originally used as a slang term for muscular men, the label now refers to those men offering comforting, non-sexual embraces that blend strength with gentleness.

These short hugs are often arranged through specific apps meant for chatting and take place in public locations, often subway stations or shopping centres.

Origin of the Term

The term "man mum" initially gained popularity on social media, as it was used to describe gym-goers with men with strong physiques. However, the meaning has greatly evolved since . Now, it is used to refer men who offer emotional support, patience, and kindness towards others. A recent post by a university student searching for hug from a kind, fit man for thesis-related stress, went viral, drawing over 1,00,000 comments online.

"I was hugged once in secondary school and felt safe. We can just hug for five minutes at an underground station," she wrote. This incident reflected the growing appeal of such emotional interactions, without labels.

The search for man mum on social media has made the concept particularly famous among women, with several women expressing their desire to even pay for hugs. According to the South China Morning Post, girls chose such men based on their qualities like politeness, appearance, body type, and communication style. These meetings are often initiated through private chats on social media apps and later meetings in public settings are preferred to maintain personal safety and boundaries. In fact, many women report that paying for the hug adds a level of respect and clarity to the interaction.

Financial Aspect and Set Boundaries

Huggers typically treat this practice as part-time or casual work. These hugs cost somewhere between 20 to 50 yuan which converts to Rs. 250 to Rs. 600 for three to five minutes. This trend, however, is particularly common in large urban centres, where social isolation and pressure are prevalent.