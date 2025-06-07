(Photograph: X/IISc Bangalore )

Key Contributor from IISc

Professor G Madhavi Latha, a civil engineering expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, was one of the bridge's important contributors. She had been working for 17 years as the geotechnical consultant to the project. Latha, journey is remarkable, she joined IISc as the first woman faculty in her department. IISc described her journey in a May 2025 journal article titled 'Design as You Go: The Case Study of Chenab Railway Bridge.'