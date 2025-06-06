/Shubhanshu Shukla’s Ax 4 mission dream meets Musk Trump drama: A wake up call for ISRO?

Published: Jun 06, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 17:34 IST
The ugly public spat between US President and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk briefly casted a shadow on the Axiom mission as Elon on Friday announced that SpaceX would decommission the Dragon spacecraft, before later reversing the decision.
(Photograph:Axiom Space)
A Proud Moment for India met with Uncertainties
India is on the brink of a major milestone as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS). However, the ugly public spat between US President and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk following his departure from the administration, has raised serious concerns on the stability of the Axiom mission. Set to launch on June 10 from Kennedy Space Center, the mission marks a landmark collaboration with NASA and Axiom Space, supported by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, tensions briefly escalated as Elon on Friday announced that SpaceX would decommission the Dragon spacecraft, before later reversing the decision.
(Photograph:Axiom Space)
Mission with Purpose
Shukla is set to spend 14 days on the ISS, conducting seven scientific experiments related to agriculture, food systems, and human biology. On this crucial mission, India has already invested over $60 million, with expectations that the findings will support future projects like Gaganyaan and India’s proposed space station.
(Photograph:X)
Unexpected Disruption
However, the situation seems grim. Earlier Trump threatened to cancel SpaceX’s government contracts in response to Musk’s criticism of a federal spending bill. In response, Musk announced that SpaceX would decommission its Dragon spacecraft, which is the same vehicle assigned to carry Shukla and the Ax-4 crew to orbit. This comes just two days after the announcement of Axiom-4 mission launch being postponed to June 10. This was already the third time the mission had been deferred.
(Photograph:X)
Tensions Ease, For Now
Musk's announcement caused global concern about the stability of ongoing missions, he however, soon reversed his decision, responding to public backlash and advising that Dragon would remain in operation. Axiom Space has also not make any comments, hinting that Ax-4 is on schedule, and the Dragon capsule is already at the launch pad. The crew, including Shukla, remains in pre-launch quarantine. The possible shutdown of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft could have serious implications on the International Space Station’s operations, leaving Russia’s Soyuz as the only crewed transport option left. This would additionally limit crew rotations and international access to space.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Space and Politics: A Risky Mix
The spat has drawn global attention to how deeply intertwined space exploration is with political and commercial agendas. With over $22 billion in US government contracts tied to SpaceX, the fallout from such disputes could ripple across multiple international missions. This incident also serves as a remainder for India that while collaboration is necessary, it also carries strategic risks.
(Photograph:Axiom Space)
India’s Lesson in Self-Reliance
This incident highlights the importance of building indigenous capability in human spaceflight. As India expands its ambitions in space, efforts on reducing dependency on foreign platforms are already in place. Even though global partnerships offer access and experience, long-term stability requires stronger in-house infrastructure and decision-making autonomy. Despite the brief uncertainty, the Ax-4 mission remains intact, and Shukla’s historic flight is expected to proceed without disruption. However, the episode has offered India a timely lesson.