/Shubhanshu Shukla’s Ax 4 mission dream meets Musk Trump drama: A wake up call for ISRO?

(Photograph: Axiom Space )

A Proud Moment for India met with Uncertainties

India is on the brink of a major milestone as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS). However, the ugly public spat between US President and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk following his departure from the administration, has raised serious concerns on the stability of the Axiom mission. Set to launch on June 10 from Kennedy Space Center, the mission marks a landmark collaboration with NASA and Axiom Space, supported by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, tensions briefly escalated as Elon on Friday announced that SpaceX would decommission the Dragon spacecraft, before later reversing the decision.