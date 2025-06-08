/What makes Air Force One: Can Qatari Jet gifted to US President Trump be transformed in time?

US is reportedly planning to use a luxury aircraft gifted to President Donald Trump, by the Qatari royal family as a temporary Air Force One.

The aircraft, which was used by Trump in February near Mar-a-Lago, has since then become the subject of legal and technical scrutiny. As per US law, the acceptance of such a present from a foreign entity is being reviewed by government lawyers. It will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to retrofit a Qatari luxury Boeing 747 jetliner to fly as the new Air Force One, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said on Thursday, according to Reuters. In the meantime, discussions have been going on, to evaluate the scope and speed of the modifications required for this jet, to meet presidential standards.

What is Air Force One?

Air Force One is not a specific aircraft but, it is the official call sign for any plane carrying the US president. There are strict security as well as communication standards that it must meet. The current Air Force One fleet comprises am extensively modified Boeing 747s, which is in the process of being replaced by the US Air Force. This project has been plagued by delays and rising costs, estimated at $5.3 billion.

Security Upgrades and Estimated Costs

According to US defence officials that were cited in an Associated Press report, rebuilding or redeveloping the Qatari aircraft to presidential standards potentially cost about $1.5 billion and take several years.

The required alterations include anti-missile defence systems, electromagnetic pulse (EMP) shielding, encrypted and classified communications, and command systems capable of functioning during a nuclear conflict. Deborah Lee James who is the former Secretary of the Air Force, informed the media that rewiring alone would be extensive and akin to starting from scratch: “You’d have to break that whole thing wide open,” she stated.

The list of upgrades that are required for the aircraft to make it suitable for the President is not a short one: It would need an Anti-missile defense, EMP shielding, along with Classified communications, and command systems robust enough to survive a nuclear blast.

Time Constraints and Possible Compromises

It was reported that US President Trump is keen to have the aircraft operational 'as soon as possible' before the end of his term. However, this timeline could result in forcing the administration to bypass or reduce some security features. As commander-in-chief, trump has the authority to waive certain requirements for the aircraft, but experts caution against publicising any reduced capabilities.

While aesthetic modifications, which includes Trump's preferred darker paint scheme, are likely, lawmakers and national security officials remain concerned about using the plane without full protections.