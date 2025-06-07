/What is INS Arnala? 5 key facts about the Navy’s first anti submarine shallow water warship

(Photograph: X / GRSE )

Delivery and Commissioning

The vessel had been delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8, after the supervision by the Directorate of Ship Production and Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli. The commissioning of the INS Arnala on June 18 will mark the formal induction of the first ASW-SWC ship into active service, underscoring a new phase in India’s maritime security efforts.