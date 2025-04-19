The United States on Friday (Apr 19) issued a stricter travel advisory for Bangladesh, flagging concerns of terrorism and civil unrest in the country in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's ouster last year. Even as the Bangladeshi interim government under Mohammad Yunus has taken over, incidents of communal violence and arson has been rampant in the country. The US has asked its citizens to "reconsider" travelling to Bangladesh. The Trump administration has also asked its citizens to avoid peaceful gatherings, warning that "they could turn violent."

The statement by the US State Department stated, "There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Bangladesh...Due to the risks, US government employees working in Bangladesh are prohibited from non-essential travel within Dhaka outside of the diplomatic enclave."

It further advises its citizens to read the following instructions before travelling to Bangladesh:

Avoid demonstrations and political gatherings; demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and quickly escalate into violence.

Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust plans.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. Get to a safe area and report any criminal incident to local authorities.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts including updates on consular services and so it is easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Bangladesh.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Please review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Buy insurance before you travel. Check with your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancellation coverage.

India raises concerns about minorities in Bangladesh

This comes amid India's continuous concerns about the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country. Bangladesh has largely been unstable after Muhammad Yunus took over the government in August last year, with protests rocking the country. India has time and again raised concerns against the atrocities of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, during his first meeting with Yunus earlier this month. Previously, in 2024, after Yunus came to power, India said that the PM reiterated his call for the safety and security of the "Hindus and all other minority communities" in Bangladesh.

