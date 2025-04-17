TIME Magazine has released its list of influential people of 2025, and no Indian artists, leaders, athletes, CEOs, or activists are on the list, except Indian-origin CEO Reshma Kewalramani. Under the sub-head of leaders, the list includes US President Donald Trump, UK PM Keir Starmer, Tesla boss Elon Musk, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, US Vice President JD Vance, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, among others. Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader who ousted Bashar al-Assad in December last year, has also been added to the list. There are about six members of the Trump administration, including US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who have been added to the list. However, no Indian leader found their place on the list.

Last year, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker SS Rajamouli were among the Indians who featured on the list. This year’s TIME100 spans 32 countries and features an eclectic mix of visionaries. In a note accompanying the list, TIME’s Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs described the honorees as “individuals whose ideas and actions are pushing the world forward.” He added, “What binds them is not fame or fortune, but influence—impact that lasts beyond a news cycle.”

List of leaders on TIME 100 list

Donald Trump, US President

Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister



Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader

Javier Milei, President of Argentina



Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico



Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader

Duma Boko, President of Botswana

Lee Jae-myung, South Korean Opposition leader



Teresa Ribera, Deputy Prime Minister of Spain



María Corina Machado, Venezuelan leader also known as 'Iron Lady of Venezuela'

Friedrich Merz, German leader who may be next chancellor

Elon Musk, Tech giant

Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US Secretary of Health



Megyn Kelly, American journalist



Russell Vought, American government official



Noa Argamani, Hamas captivity survivor



Mo Abudu, Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist



Andrea Vidaurre, American advocate



Indian-origin Reshma Kewalramani on the list

Reshma Kewalramani, Indian-origin CEO of US-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, made to the list of TIME's most influential people of 2025. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotechnology company in the United States. Notably, she is the only person of Indian descent to make to the list this year. She joined Vertex in 2017, and by 2018, she was promoted to the position of Chief Medical Officer. In 2020, she became the CEO of the company and the first woman to head a major publicly traded biotech firm in the United States.

