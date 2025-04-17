TIME Magazine has released its list of influential people of 2025, and no Indian artists, leaders, athletes, CEOs, or activists are on the list, except Indian-origin CEO Reshma Kewalramani. Under the sub-head of leaders, the list includes US President Donald Trump, UK PM Keir Starmer, Tesla boss Elon Musk, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, US Vice President JD Vance, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, among others. Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader who ousted Bashar al-Assad in December last year, has also been added to the list. There are about six members of the Trump administration, including US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who have been added to the list. However, no Indian leader found their place on the list.
Read More | Indian-origin Reshma Kewalramani among Time magazine's 100 most influential people: Who is she
Last year, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker SS Rajamouli were among the Indians who featured on the list. This year’s TIME100 spans 32 countries and features an eclectic mix of visionaries. In a note accompanying the list, TIME’s Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs described the honorees as “individuals whose ideas and actions are pushing the world forward.” He added, “What binds them is not fame or fortune, but influence—impact that lasts beyond a news cycle.”
Read More | 'Crazy about Mars': Russia's Putin praises Elon Musk, compares him to Russian space legend Korolev
List of leaders on TIME 100 list
- Donald Trump, US President
- Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister
- Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader
- Javier Milei, President of Argentina
- Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico
- Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader
- Duma Boko, President of Botswana
- Lee Jae-myung, South Korean Opposition leader
- Teresa Ribera, Deputy Prime Minister of Spain
- María Corina Machado, Venezuelan leader also known as 'Iron Lady of Venezuela'
- Friedrich Merz, German leader who may be next chancellor
- Elon Musk, Tech giant
- Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US Secretary of Health
- Megyn Kelly, American journalist
- Russell Vought, American government official
- Noa Argamani, Hamas captivity survivor
- Mo Abudu, Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist
- Andrea Vidaurre, American advocate
Read More | Hamas hostage survivor Noa Argamani named in TIME's most influential people list
Indian-origin Reshma Kewalramani on the list
Reshma Kewalramani, Indian-origin CEO of US-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, made to the list of TIME's most influential people of 2025. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotechnology company in the United States. Notably, she is the only person of Indian descent to make to the list this year. She joined Vertex in 2017, and by 2018, she was promoted to the position of Chief Medical Officer. In 2020, she became the CEO of the company and the first woman to head a major publicly traded biotech firm in the United States.