Born in Mumbai, Kewalramani moved to the United States in 1988. She studied medicine from Boston University, followed by a fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital. She completed a General Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2015. She joined Vertex in 2017, and by 2018, she was promoted to the position of Chief Medical Officer. In 2020, she became the CEO of the company and the first woman to head a major publicly traded biotech firm in the United States.

Under Kewalramani's leadership, Vertex achieved a significant breakthrough by earning FDA approval for the first-ever CRISPR-based therapy, a groundbreaking achievement in the treatment for sickle cell disease. She also serves on the board of Ginkgo Bioworks. Jason Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks, praised her visionary approach, "Our bodies speak the language of DNA. The most powerful drugs of tomorrow will speak that same language back. Our best drugs in the future will use DNA to talk directly back to our bodies, leading to many more cures."

Who are the others in the list?

This year’s TIME100, curated in partnership with Rolex, spans 32 countries and features an eclectic mix of visionaries—from political leaders and corporate CEOs to athletes, artists, and activists. Leaders include US President Donald Trump, who is on the list for the seventh time, Tesla boss Elon Musk, UK PM Keir Starmer, US Vice President JD Vance, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Muhammad Yunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. among others.

In a note accompanying the list, TIME’s Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs described the honorees as “individuals whose ideas and actions are pushing the world forward.” He added, “What binds them is not fame or fortune, but influence—impact that lasts beyond a news cycle.”

