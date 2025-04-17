How many children does Elon Musk have? Officially, we know there are 12. Plus, the two other additions we recently learned about. But now it seems there might be many more of his offspring out there than the world is aware of. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk is trying to create what he calls a "legion" and often reaches out to women and solicits them to have his baby. He even donated his sperm to a Japanese influencer.

The revelations were made by rightwing influencer Ashley St. Clair, who claimed in February that she had given birth to the billionaire's son. The 26-year-old told the publication that Musk offered her a one-time payment of $15 million, as well as $100,000 a month in support, to keep quiet about their infant son named "Romulus". He reportedly used his fixer, Jared Birchall, to ensure that the pregnancy remained a secret. However, St. Clair went public with the news, and Musk lowered his financial aid.

The WSJ report also stated that, according to a report from Labcorp, Musk's "Probability of Paternity" was 99.9999%. Other reports suggest that a paternity test confirmed that "Romulus" was Musk's son. Earlier, Musk had said that he had given her child support "despite not knowing for sure" if the child is his.

Musk "solicits" women on X to have his children

Musk met St. Clair in 2023 after reaching out to her on X. According to the WSJ report, Musk does this quite often and has asked several of them if they were "interested in having his child." Musk reportedly messaged crypto influencer Tiffany Fong last November and asked her the same question. She declined.

St. Clair told WSJ that Musk was approached by Japanese officials who wanted him to donate his sperm for a high-profile Japanese influencer. "They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” Musk texted to St. Clair. He told St. Clair that he agreed and sent his sperm.

Musk refers to his children as "legion"

The WSJ report further harps on Musk's obsession with the declining world population, something he has raised quite often in his interviews. The article makes an apparent reference that Musk wants to expand his family line and has often referred to his children as his "legion", a term linked to ancient Roman military units.

St. Clair showed messages to WSJ that showed Musk's desperation to father more and more children. “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates," he wrote in a text message to St. Clair viewed by WSJ.

A compound for his "harem" of women

Some people said that he has recruited several women on X to have his children. He even tried getting all the women in his "harem" to come together in a place he has in Austin, Texas.

"Birchall was involved in acquiring the property for a compound in Austin where Musk imagined the women and his growing number of babies would all live among multiple residences, according to a person familiar with the matter," the WSJ report states.

However, most of them declined to congregate at the place.