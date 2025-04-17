Noa Argamani, a Hamas captivity survivor, was named in Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year 2025. Argamani was held captive by Hamas after being abducted from Israel on October 7, 2023 as she attended the Nova music festival. She was listed by former US Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff. She was held captive for 245 days.

Emhoff, wrote about Argamani in the TIME's magazine, "The video of Noa Argamani on Oct. 7, 2023, is forever seared into my soul. She was joyfully dancing with so many others at the Nova music festival when Hamas launched its brutal terrorist attack. As she was kidnapped into Gaza on a motorcycle, her harrowing expression became a symbol of the pain and trauma Jews worldwide, myself included, continue to feel."

Emhoff added that Argamani's actions "­illuminated Hamas’ extreme brutality, but more importantly, her bravery has embodied Jewish resilience and strength even in the worst moments. She is living proof to the world that, despite everything, 'we will dance again.'"

Noa had earlier called the 245 days as “a pure hell.” Since her rescue, she has spoken at various forums including the United Nations (UN) about the release of remaining hostages, including her ­partner Avinatan Or.

