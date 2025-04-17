Noa Argamani, a Hamas captivity survivor, was named in Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year 2025. Argamani was held captive by Hamas after being abducted from Israel on October 7, 2023 as she attended the Nova music festival. She was listed by former US Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff. She was held captive for 245 days.
Emhoff, wrote about Argamani in the TIME's magazine, "The video of Noa Argamani on Oct. 7, 2023, is forever seared into my soul. She was joyfully dancing with so many others at the Nova music festival when Hamas launched its brutal terrorist attack. As she was kidnapped into Gaza on a motorcycle, her harrowing expression became a symbol of the pain and trauma Jews worldwide, myself included, continue to feel."
Emhoff added that Argamani's actions "illuminated Hamas’ extreme brutality, but more importantly, her bravery has embodied Jewish resilience and strength even in the worst moments. She is living proof to the world that, despite everything, 'we will dance again.'"
Noa had earlier called the 245 days as “a pure hell.” Since her rescue, she has spoken at various forums including the United Nations (UN) about the release of remaining hostages, including her partner Avinatan Or.
Indian-origin Reshma Kewalramani on the list
Reshma Kewalramani, Indian-origin CEO of US-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has made to the list of TIME's most influential people of 2025. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotechnology company in the United States. Notably, she is the only person of Indian descent to make to the list this year. She joined Vertex in 2017, and by 2018, she was promoted to the position of Chief Medical Officer. In 2020, she became the CEO of the company and the first woman to head a major publicly traded biotech firm in the United States.
Who are the others in the list?
This year’s TIME100, curated in partnership with Rolex, spans 32 countries and features an eclectic mix of visionaries—from political leaders and corporate CEOs to athletes, artists, and activists. Leaders include US President Donald Trump, who is on the list for the seventh time, Tesla boss Elon Musk, UK PM Keir Starmer, US Vice President JD Vance, Muhammad Yunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, among others.
In a note accompanying the list, TIME’s Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs described the honorees as “individuals whose ideas and actions are pushing the world forward.” He added, “What binds them is not fame or fortune, but influence—impact that lasts beyond a news cycle.”
