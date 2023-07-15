Risk of major measles outbreak in London, warns UK Health Security Agency

The UK Health Security Agency warned that London is standing at risk of a major measles outbreak which could result in tens of thousands getting hospitalised. The UKHSA's fresh analysis suggests that since there has been an improvement in MMR vaccination rates, an outbreak of between 40,000 and 160,0000 cases can be experienced by the capital. Experts warned that an outbreak of this scale can cause dozens of deaths and thousands getting hospitalised. UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said, “Measles can be a serious infection that can lead to complications, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems. Due to longstanding suboptimal vaccine uptake there is now a very real risk of seeing big outbreaks in London.”

The official data published on Friday revealed that there is a steady rise in measles cases this year which indicates a resurgence of the illness. This year, between June 30 and January 1, there were 128 cases of measles reported, in comparison to 54 cases that came up in the whole of 2022, with 66 per cent of them being detected in London, although cases have been reported from all regions.

People likely to suffer complications due to measles

Measles can cause severe illness, with an estimated 20-40 per cent of children getting hospitalised, as per the UKHSA. According to the estimates of the US Centre for Disease Control, one to two in 1,000 children infected will lose their life from measles and a larger number of people will suffer serious complications, which will include deafness and intellectual disabilities.



“UKHSA is right to be worried about this,” stated Prof Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, adding that an outbreak of the estimated scale would lead to “dozens of deaths”.