Mosquito-borne diseases on the rise! Doctor shares dengue, malaria prevention tips for monsoon season

As the monsoon season approaches, the threat of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria increases significantly. It is important to urge individuals and communities to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of these diseases and protect their health. By implementing simple yet effective precautions, we can collectively combat the rising trend of mosquito-borne illnesses during this time of the year.

Dengue and malaria are transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, and both diseases pose serious health risks. Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and, in severe cases, dengue hemorrhagic fever, associated with bleeding, and dengue shock syndrome.

Symptoms of malaria include high-grade fever with chills and rigours, sweats, headaches, nausea, and bodyaches. Severe cases may lead to a loss of consciousness. Both diseases can lead to complications and, in some cases, even death.

To minimise the risk of dengue and malaria, the following precautions are recommended:

1. Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so ensure there are no containers or areas around your home where water can collect. Regularly clean and empty flowerpots, vases, birdbaths, coolers, and any other objects that can accumulate water.

2. Use Mosquito Repellents: Apply mosquito repellents containing DEET (chemical name: N-diethyl-meta-toluamide), picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing. To protect yourself while sleeping, utilise bed nets.

3. Wear Protective Clothing: When spending time outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, cover your arms and legs with long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes.

4. Keep Doors and Windows Screened: Install screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Fix any openings or damages in your current screens.

5. Promote Good Hygiene: Maintain cleanliness in and around your home. Dispose of garbage properly in covered bins to prevent the accumulation of waste that can attract mosquitoes.

6. Collaborate with Communities: Raise awareness about dengue and malaria prevention within your community. Encourage your neighbours to take similar precautions to minimise the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

7. Seek Medical Attention: If you experience symptoms associated with dengue or malaria, such as a high fever, consult a healthcare professional immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment are necessary for managing these diseases.

During the monsoon season, increased rainfall leads to water accumulation, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Additionally, stagnant water in containers, discarded tyres, and open drains become a hotbed for mosquito larvae. As climate change continues to impact our planet, the incidence of mosquito-borne diseases is expected to rise. By taking preventive measures and adopting responsible practices, we can mitigate the spread of dengue and malaria, safeguarding the well-being of our communities.

(Inputs by Dr Hyacinth Peninnah Paljor, Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad)

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

