Rescue agencies on alert due to wildfires in southwest Europe

Forest fires have continued to ravage southwest Europe. With heatwave that has shown no sign of abating, firefighters are battling to contain wildfires. In France, Greece, Portugal and Spain, raging fires have resulted in destruction of thousands of hectares of land. The fire has forced thousands of residents to flee.

It is the second heatwave to engulf parts of southwest Europe in weeks. Scientists are blaming climate change and are predicting such weather in future.

Authorities in Spain have reported around 20 wildfires still raging in different parts of the country. Several emergency personnel have lost lives fighting the flames.

In France's Gironde region, situation deteriorated even when firefighters were battlling the fire. More than 16,000 people in the country have been forces to decamp due to wildfires.

France's interior ministry announced it would send an extra three firefighting planes, 200 firefighters and more trucks.

Meteo France forecast temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of southern France on Sunday. New heat records are expected on Monday.

"In some southwestern areas, it will be a heat apocalypse," meteorologist Francois Gourand told AFP.

France has placed 15 departments on red alert, mainly on the western seaboard.

The chapel of a historic hospital in the southeastern city of Lyon, Grand Hotel Dieu, offered refuge to tourists on Sunday including Jean-Marc, 51, who was visiting from Alsace

(With inputs from agencies)

