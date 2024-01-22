LIVE TV
Ram Temple inauguration: From New York to Denmark, Ram Lalla's homecoming made global by Indian diaspora

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 22, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Ram Mandir inauguration: Celebrations at New York's Times Square and Mexico /@IndiaInNewYork,@IndEmbMexico Photograph:(Twitter)
Ram Temple Inauguration celebrations: Indians abroad filled the temples and streets to mark the homecoming of Ramlalla at his birthplace in Ayodhya. 

Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration celebration updates: Indians abroad have taken to streets, crossroads, and places of worship with saffron flags waving to denote the arrival of Ram Lalla — the child form of Lord Ram — at his birthplace in northern India's Ayodhya where a grand temple is being inaugurated on Jan 22. 

The Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla in the temple is scheduled between 12:15 PM and 12:45 PM (6:45 AM to 7:15 AM, GMT) during Abhijit muhurat. According to Valmiki Ramayana, Lord Rama was born during Abhijit Muhurat itself and that's why the religious leaders chose this exact instant for historic consecration. 

Here's how Indians abroad are celebrating Ram Temple's consecration:

United States of America

Indians as well as people of Indian origin took to New York's Times Square and chanted devotional songs to mark the arrival of Ram Lalla at his birthplace in Ayodhya.

The iconic New York square was filled with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (victory to lord Ram) as the diaspora gathered there to celebrate the inauguration. The sweets were distributed across the square as the digital displays showed Lord Ram on giant screens. 

Indians in Worcester City of Massachusetts state also hosted cultural events to mark Ram Temple inauguration.

Across the United States, temples hosted cultural events and recitations of holy Sundar Kanda and Tulsidas Ramayana.

Mexico gets its first Ram Temple

In a first, Mexico got its first Ram temple on the eve of temple inauguration in Ayodhya. The temple opened to devotees in Queretaro city. The city also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico.

The consecration ceremony of the Mexico temple was performed by an American priest with the idols brought from India. "The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns and songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall," the Indian embassy in Mexico wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ram Temple consecration fervour grips Seychelles

The fervour of Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration gripped Seychelles as temples held recitations of holy scriptures and a mass of people lit the candles and diyas on momentous occasion.

Mauritius decked up for Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration

A car rally came to mark Ram Temple's inauguration in Mauritius.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and his spouse led the mega Ram Temple inauguration ceremony cultural program in the country.

Indians in New Zealand celebrate Ram Temple inauguration

Indians in New Zealand led processions of Lord Ram to mark his arrival at his birthplace in Ayodhya.

Dutch people celebrate Ram Lalla's homecoming

People at a Denmark temple were seen dancing with joy ahead of Ram temple's inauguration in Ayodhya. 

The celebrations spread through the premise of the temple as aarti was performed by a mass of people.

Topics