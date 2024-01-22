Ram Temple inauguration: From New York to Denmark, Ram Lalla's homecoming made global by Indian diaspora

Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration celebration updates: Indians abroad have taken to streets, crossroads, and places of worship with saffron flags waving to denote the arrival of Ram Lalla — the child form of Lord Ram — at his birthplace in northern India's Ayodhya where a grand temple is being inaugurated on Jan 22.

The Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla in the temple is scheduled between 12:15 PM and 12:45 PM (6:45 AM to 7:15 AM, GMT) during Abhijit muhurat. According to Valmiki Ramayana, Lord Rama was born during Abhijit Muhurat itself and that's why the religious leaders chose this exact instant for historic consecration.

United States of America

Indians as well as people of Indian origin took to New York's Times Square and chanted devotional songs to mark the arrival of Ram Lalla at his birthplace in Ayodhya.

Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran-Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.



Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India's cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity.

The iconic New York square was filled with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (victory to lord Ram) as the diaspora gathered there to celebrate the inauguration. The sweets were distributed across the square as the digital displays showed Lord Ram on giant screens.

Times Square, New York reverberates with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as Indian Diaspora gathers to celebrate the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.

Indians in Worcester City of Massachusetts state also hosted cultural events to mark Ram Temple inauguration.

Mayor of the City of Worcester, Massachusetts extends warm greetings to the community on 'auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya' in his proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India.



He joined the community in the

Across the United States, temples hosted cultural events and recitations of holy Sundar Kanda and Tulsidas Ramayana.