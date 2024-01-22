Ram Temple inauguration: From New York to Denmark, Ram Lalla's homecoming made global by Indian diaspora
Ram Temple Inauguration celebrations: Indians abroad filled the temples and streets to mark the homecoming of Ramlalla at his birthplace in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration celebration updates: Indians abroad have taken to streets, crossroads, and places of worship with saffron flags waving to denote the arrival of Ram Lalla — the child form of Lord Ram — at his birthplace in northern India's Ayodhya where a grand temple is being inaugurated on Jan 22.
The Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla in the temple is scheduled between 12:15 PM and 12:45 PM (6:45 AM to 7:15 AM, GMT) during Abhijit muhurat. According to Valmiki Ramayana, Lord Rama was born during Abhijit Muhurat itself and that's why the religious leaders chose this exact instant for historic consecration.
Here's how Indians abroad are celebrating Ram Temple's consecration:
United States of America
Indians as well as people of Indian origin took to New York's Times Square and chanted devotional songs to mark the arrival of Ram Lalla at his birthplace in Ayodhya.
Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran-Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.
Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India's cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity.
The iconic New York square was filled with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (victory to lord Ram) as the diaspora gathered there to celebrate the inauguration. The sweets were distributed across the square as the digital displays showed Lord Ram on giant screens.
Times Square, New York reverberates with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as Indian Diaspora gathers to celebrate the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.
Indians in Worcester City of Massachusetts state also hosted cultural events to mark Ram Temple inauguration.
Mayor of the City of Worcester, Massachusetts extends warm greetings to the community on 'auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya' in his proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India.
He joined the community in the
Across the United States, temples hosted cultural events and recitations of holy Sundar Kanda and Tulsidas Ramayana.
Mexico gets its first Ram Temple
In a first, Mexico got its first Ram temple on the eve of temple inauguration in Ayodhya. The temple opened to devotees in Queretaro city. The city also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico.
First Lord Ram temple in Mexico!
On the eve of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico.
The consecration ceremony of the Mexico temple was performed by an American priest with the idols brought from India. "The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns and songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall," the Indian embassy in Mexico wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Ram Temple consecration fervour grips Seychelles
The fervour of Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration gripped Seychelles as temples held recitations of holy scriptures and a mass of people lit the candles and diyas on momentous occasion.
Ram temple consecration fervour in the Indian community & expatriate workers in Seychelles. Visuals from Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Seychelles.
Mauritius decked up for Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration
A car rally came to mark Ram Temple's inauguration in Mauritius.
Mauritius decked up for Ram Temple inauguration with posters. Car rally organised.
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and his spouse led the mega Ram Temple inauguration ceremony cultural program in the country.
Indians in New Zealand celebrate Ram Temple inauguration
Indians in New Zealand led processions of Lord Ram to mark his arrival at his birthplace in Ayodhya.
New Zealand:
Dutch people celebrate Ram Lalla's homecoming
People at a Denmark temple were seen dancing with joy ahead of Ram temple's inauguration in Ayodhya.
Denmark:
The celebrations spread through the premise of the temple as aarti was performed by a mass of people.