Queen Elizabeth II to receive coronavirus vaccine within weeks: Reports

Queen Elizabeth II will receive the coronavirus vaccine within weeks after the United Kingdom granted emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech for its drug, reports suggest.

The British Queen and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip are in line to get the vaccine early due to their age, the Mail on Sunday claimed.

The report also said that the British royals would get vaccinated "to encourage more people to take up the vital jab" amid fears peddled by anti-vaxxers.

The Daily Mirror also reported a number of high-profile personalities in Britain who had committed to publicly get inoculated.

Buckingham Palace has so far not commented on the development.

Britain on Wednesday granted emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and now people most at risk and elderly are set to be the first set of individuals who will get the drug.

Elderly care home residents and their carers will get the jab first, followed by those aged 80 and more and frontline health and care professionals.

Rest of the elderly people and clinically extremely vulnerable will then get inoculated.

The remaining population will then get vaccinated according to their age.

The UK has pre-ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine and will be receiving an initial batch of 800,000 doses to start next week's rollout.



