Watch | Quarantined fitness enthusiast runs for 66 kilometres in his apartment in China

In a series of shocking and exciting news amid coronavirus crisis, a runner in China jogged the equivalent of 66 kilometres in his apartment to remain fit while being holed up.

Quarantine measures and prevention in China require people to stay indoors and to avoid human contact until the virus has been contained.

A marathon in its own right, it may be worthy of a gold medal.

Pan Shancu claimed to have ran 66 kilometres in loops within his apartment walls for over six hours and 41 minutes, AFP reported.

Shancu, 44, claims that he can prove his claims owing to a data tracker in his possession.

A video of him rapidly and repeatedly circling the furniture in his apartment went viral in China.

Chinese authorities have ordered their 1.4 billion population to remain indoors and gyms owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

This is not new, for people have been competing with each other with home tricks to stay fit, including lifting water bottles, doing push-ups with children on their backs, among many.

"I felt a little dizzy at first, but you get used to it after you circle many times," he told AFP. "Running is like an addiction. If you don't run for a long time, you get itchy feet."

Shancu seems to be running enthusiast. In an earlier clip, he ran 30 kilometres on-the-spot in his bathroom. He also live streamed the clip to inspire those who may be stuck in their homes and compromising on their fitness.

As part of another measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chinese authorities have launched a campaign with Olympic athletes to show people how they can stay fit while being confined indoors.

An official Chinese pamphlet asserts that tables, chairs, and door frames make good exercising paraphernalia.

A video-sharing Chinese platform called ''Bilibili'' has seen a nearly 50 per cent surge in content about fitness and health in the period cap of January 23 to February 5.



