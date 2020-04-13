Quarantine measures taken according to law, says China amid racism row against Africans in Guangzhou

Amid reports of Africans being discriminated in China's Guangzhou over the spread of coronavirus, the foreign ministry said that all "quarantine measures were taken according to relevant laws."

China's foreign ministry had earlier acknowledged that there had been some "misunderstandings" with the African community amid reports of racism.

"I want to emphasise that the Chinese government treats all foreigners in China equally," said spokesman Zhao Lijian while urging officials to "improve their working mechanisms".

The US State Department hit out at China saying: "It's unfortunate but not surprising to see this kind of xenophobia towards Africans by Chinese authorities."

The US State Department had issued an alert advising African-Americans, or those with potential contact with African nationals to avoid Guangzhou.

Reports said eight people had tested positive for the virus in "Little Africa" in the city's Yuexiu district with widespread anger reported after some claimed Nigerian nationals had broken mandatory quarantine rules.

As a result, nearly 2,000 people they came into contact with had to be tested for COVID-19 or undergo quarantine, state media said.

Last week, Guangzhou reported 114 imported coronavirus cases with 16 from Africans.