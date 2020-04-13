Chinese father designs space suit for two-year-old to shield him from coronavirus

China, from where the coronavirus infections began, is beginning to return to normalcy when most parts around the world are still struggling to contain the outbreak. However, people in China are still taking precaution to avoid cathcing the deadly virus.

Also read | US panic buying patterns shifts from toilet paper to hair colour

Recently, a Shanghai-based Cao Junjie designed a space-suit for his two-year-old son so that the COVID-19 stays away from the toddler. The man said that the suit is ideal for small children as they have a tendency to touch their faces and masks make them feel uncomfortable.

Also read | 2021: No new emojis to be launched due to coronavirus pandemic

The suit which has an air-purification system, a device to monitor air quality, and an electric fan is created by Junjie himself.

People on the streets, who saw the child with the suit gave a thumbs up to it.

"I think it's great. He looks like a cartoon character," said Wu Fengying.

