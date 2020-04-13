US panic buying patterns shifts from toilet paper to hair colour

The purchasing habits of US citizens have experienced a vast transformation during the period of the self-quarantine to curb coronavirus pandemic.

According to retailers, earlier, Americans used to buy hand sanitizer, disinfectants and toilet paper.

But now they purchase hair clippers and hair dye because of which they are flying off shelves.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on a television show that sales data showed ''that as people have stayed home, their focus shifted''.

''People are starting to need a haircut so you start to see more beard trimmers and hair colour and things like that,'' he said.

After stocking up on food and consumable products, shoppers turned to puzzles, games and other timeless forms of entertainment as well as education, McMillon said.

The rise of hair dye and trimmers sales comes after cities and states ordered non-essential businesses to close in late March, leaving Americans without salons and barbers for the foreseeable future.