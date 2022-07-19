Putin visits Iran to meet Erdogan, Raisi on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war

On his first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts.

Sending a strong message to the West about Moscow's plans to forge closer strategic ties, Putin's trip comes just days after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Since taking over his office last year, the summit is the first hosted by Iran's ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

In order to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Arab country, the trilateral summit is ostensibly centred on Syria, as part of the "Astana peace process".

With Iran and Russia supporting President Bashar al-Assad and Turkey backing rebels, all three are involved in Syria.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Erdogan, "Maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria is very important, and any military attack in northern Syria will definitely harm Turkey, Syria, and the entire region, and benefit terrorists."

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, told reporters in Moscow, "The contact with Khamenei is very important."

"A trusting dialogue has developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda."

"On most issues, our positions are close or identical," he added.

Also see | What is behind Turkey’s Syria incursion threats?

In the face of an emerging US-backed Gulf Arab-Israeli bloc that could tilt the Middle East balance of power further away from Iran, Tehran's clerical leaders are keen to strengthen strategic relations with Russia.

With Russia's support, Iran can pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

Since former US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, Iran's crude exports to China were a key source of income for Tehran but that has changed in recent months with Russia's increased tilt towards Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: