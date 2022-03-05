Putin clears law against ‘fake news’ on army; BBC, CNN, others suspend operations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cleared a law that intends to punish journalists with a harsh jail term of up to 15 years for publishing “fake news” about the army.

The bill, which was adopted by lawmakers earlier on Friday, sets out jail terms of varying lengths and fines against people who publish "knowingly false information" about the military.

Journalists will also be penalised if they publish news contradicting officials' statements on Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

On Friday, Russia's media watchdog said it had restricted access to the BBC and other independent media websites and blocked social media giant Facebook.

The passage of law triggered pushback from western news outlets, with BBC, Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC), CNN and Bloomberg suspending their operations in the country.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said the legislation "appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism".

"It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," he said in a statement.

Bloomberg News said it was also temporarily suspending the work of its journalists inside Russia.

"The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country," Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said in a statement.

The CBC said it had temporarily suspended reporting from the ground in Russia so it could seek clarity on the new law.

In a statement, it said that it was ‘very concerned’ about the law, which ‘appears to criminalise independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia’.

"CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward," a spokesperson said.

The adoption of penal law follows sanctions announced by the European Union which has banned Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)