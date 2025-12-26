/PTI to launch street movement on Imran Khan’s directions: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Afridi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would launch a street movement on the directions of its founder, Imran Khan, asserting that it would be carried out with “full force”.Afridi reached Lahore on Friday evening with PTI leaders and workers to spearhead the party’s plan to launch a street movement but was denied entry to the city’s Liberty Chowk area, where a party gathering was scheduled. Earlier, he arrived at PTI leader Latif Khosa’s residence in Lahore, where he addressed reporters. “The people of Punjab and Pakistan stand with only one leader: he is sitting in Adiala jail right now and his name is Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi,” Afridi said.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja wrote in a post on X at 9:32 pm that he and CM Afridi were at Liberty Chowk, but the Punjab Police were blocking their path.

Earlier, Afridi alleged that a coordinated propaganda drive was underway to falsely suggest that the provincial government had approved a military operation in the Tirah area of Khyber tribal district.

He said the provincial authorities had repeatedly alerted state institutions about the presence of militants in Tirah, but no action was taken. “The planned military operation was initiated without consulting the provincial government,” Afridi said.

He said the tribal belt was not a testing ground but a populated area where residents had made immense sacrifices for the country. He also questioned the timing of the operation, saying it was difficult to comprehend why such an action would be carried out during heavy snowfall in Tirah.

“We vehemently support the stand of Imran Khan on the issue of military operations. He is opposed to such actions insisting they have always brought misery to the innocent tribal people,” Afridi said.

Afridi said the provincial government had convened the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grand Peace Jirga with the objective of ensuring long-term peace in the province and the country after which a unanimous 15-point declaration was issued.

Referring to the merger of the former FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi said residents had been promised PKR 1 trillion over 10 years, a commitment that remained unfulfilled. He said the Centre’s failure to release funds had negatively impacted development projects in the merged districts.