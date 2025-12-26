/India’s youngest civilian warrior, Sharvan Singh awarded Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for helping soldiers during Operation Sindoor

During the tense period of May 7–8 when Indian armed forces were engaged in destroying terror infrastracture in Pakistan and repaling swarms of drones coming to border villages lauched by Pakistani Army, a 10 year old Shravan Singh from Tara Wali village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district rose to national duty by showcasing immense courage and kindness by assisting soldiers stationed nearby village in whatever capicity he can.

President Draupadi Murmu awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 to Sharvan Singh on Thursday (Dec 25) for his extraordinary courage, compassion, and patriotism during Operation Sindoor. The award, the country's highest civilian honour for children, was conferred on Veer Bal Diwas.

Sharvan was recognised for serving water, lassi (buttermilk), and tea to soldiers serving at the international border near his village. He was widely appreciated by the Army and local community for stepping out multiple times amid heightened tensions to bring daily essentials for troops.

Sharvan Singh during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: (ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI after receiving the award, Sharvan said, "When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them daily. I feel great to be awarded. I had never dreamt of it."

Earlier, the Indian Army had announced that it would sponsor Shavarn's education to fulfil the courageous kid's dreams. The Golden Arrow Division of the Army honoured him with the title of “Youngest Civil Warrior” and decided to support his education.

Western Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar had earlier felicitated Shravan, reflecting the Army’s deep connection with people.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Under the operation, Indian forces conducted coordinated strikes targeted at terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to a four-day standoff with the neighbouring country and finally concluding with a ceasefire on May 10.