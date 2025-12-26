/Kimmel vs Trump: Late-night host claims ‘tyranny is booming’ in US, says ‘my country’s president would like to shut me up because...’

Jimmy Kimmel launched a fresh attack on US President Donald Trump on Christmas Day as he said that “tyranny is booming" in America. He accused the Trump administration of attempting to silence him. The late-night host made the remarks in Britain as part of Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message, a long-running annual broadcast designed as a provocative counterpoint to the traditional royal address. Kimmel told British viewers that “from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year," while mocking Donald Trump as “King Donny VIII."

“You may have read in your colorful newspapers my country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored," Jimmy Kimmel said during the broadcast. He also added, “The American government made a threat against the company I work for, and all of a sudden, we were off the air."

“We won, the president lost." He added that he was now back on air “every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved blocking." This came in amid the long-running feud between Kimmel with the American president.