/Delhi blast: Terror suspect taken to Al Falah University, reveals where explosives were refined

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team took terror suspect Jaseer Bilal Wani, alias Danish, arrested in connection with the Delhi bomb blast case, to the Al Falah University campus in Faridabad on Friday for further probe. The investigators wanted to ascertain the sequence of events prior to the car blast near Red Fort. During approximately two hours of questioning and identification in the Al Falah campus, Bilal revealed the locations where they used to refine the explosives.

The NIA team took Bilal, who was in handcuffs, to different areas of the university campus.

The team of Faridabad Police was also present during the entire exercise and investigation, which was also videographed for evidence.

The NIA had arrested another key accused in connection with Delhi bomb blast case on Thursday last week. NIA said that Yasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is the 9th accused to be arrested in the case. He was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi.

The anti-terror agency found him involved in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 people and injured several others in the Red Fort area. As per NIA investigations, Yasir Dar was in close contact with other accused persons in the case, including the deceased perpetrator of the bombing, Umar Un Nabi, and Mufti Irfan.

Earlier, the NIA had named Umar Un Nabi as the alleged suicide bomber in the blast. Umar, a doctor from Kashmir, was working as an assistant professor in the general medicine department at the Al Falah University in Faridabad. The NIA said that it had established Umar’s identity forensically.

The Delhi car blast took place just hours after Kashmir Police said they had arrested seven men from different parts of India and seized 2,900kg of explosives from Faridabad, the same suburb of Delhi where Umar lived and worked.