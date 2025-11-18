/ED arrests Al-Falah University chief in money laundering case, probing Red Fort blast link

The chief of Al-Falah University, which is under scrutiny over Delhi's Red Fort blast, was arrested by the ED on Tuesday (Nov 18) in a money laundering case. The agency is probing if the alleged laundering case has any link to the blast. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman of Al Falah group, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as per ANI.

The arrest came after the agency carried out a detailed investigation, collected during a search action conducted at premises related to the Al Falah group in the ongoing probe in an ECIR by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Al Falah Group.

Amid the investigation into the deadly Red Fort blast in Delhi, Faridabad's Al-Falah University has come under massive scrutiny. Three doctors from the university were detained by the Delhi Police in connection with a "white-collar terror module" and the deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The university is under investigation after its members were alleged to act under the guidance of Pakistan-backed handlers.

The history of the university

The university was founded in 1997 as an engineering college. It gained university status in 2014 and has since grown into a multi-disciplinary institution. Its website claimed that it was founded under the Haryana Private Universities Act by the Haryana Legislative Assembly. In the early years of inception, the university used to be seen as an alternative to major top universities in India like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia. The majority of the students were minorities.

'No connection'

The university, on Wednesday (Nov 12), released a statement saying it has “no connection” with the arrested doctors, apart from working with them in their official capacities. Al-Falah University has been under intense scrutiny in the investigation of the Red Fort car blast, with several of its associated doctors arrested for alleged involvement in a "white-collar terror network." A day earlier, the official website of Al-Falah University was reportedly hacked. The hackers posted a warning message and said that those employed in the university should not engage in “anti-national activities.”

In its message, the hackers also said that such institutions should not be allowed in India. The primary name from the hospital that is being tied to the Red Fort blast is of Dr Muzzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid. Several other doctors employed at Al-Falah University are reportedly under investigation.

"Our University has been conducting various academic and professional courses and has been training undergraduate MBBS students since 2019. The doctors trained and graduated from our institution are presently serving in reputed hospitals, institutions, and organizations across India and abroad, holding responsible and distinguished positions," it said.