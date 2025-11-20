/Al-Falah University's ‘terror link’ from 2008 serial blasts emerge, another graduate under scanner: What reports say

Mirza Shadab Baig, an alleged Indian Mujahideen recruiter and key accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, is back in focus after the Red Fort car blast. Linked to Al-Falah University, where several doctors are now arrested, Baig is believed to be coordinating IM networks
As the investigation into the Delhi's Red Fort car blast continues, a new name has emerged of Mirza Shadab Baig, who was a key accused in the 2008 serial bombings. He remains at large and had studied engineering at Al-Falah University. The Haryana-based university has come under intense scrutiny in the investigation of the Red Fort car blast, with several of its associated doctors arrested for alleged involvement in a "white-collar terror network." Baig is seen as a coordinator between various IM wings in India and is believed to be hiding in Pakistan, reports said.
Mirza Shadab Baig, a native of Azamgarh, Baig failed in Class 9 and later pursued B.Sc. He later earned a B.Tech. in Electronics and Instrumentation from Al-Falah Engineering College in Faridabad, in 2007. He is allegedly a key member of the Indian Mujahideen Azamgarh module, as per reports. He was involved in recruitment, recce, and planting bombs, including at India Gate in 2008 serial blasts. He is also accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad and Jaipur blast cases. Baig is also linked to the 2010 Pune German Bakery blast, where he is named as an alleged key conspirator involved in the planning stages. His close coordination with the Bhatkal brothers and his role in managing the Indian Mujahideen’s logistics placed him firmly within the conspiracy network. Beyond the blasts, Baig played a central role in recruitment, training, and indoctrination for the Indian Mujahideen, helping build and expand modules across Azamgarh, Delhi, and other regions, making him a critical figure in the organisation’s operational and ideological machinery.
On Nov 10, a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least ten people and injuring over 30. Earlier on Nov 9, around 350 kilogram of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, 360 kgs of inflammable material, possibly ammonium nitrate, and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation by the police forces of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) recovered from Faridabad.
The NIA has taken over the probe of the blast while other agencies including, the ED are now probing the university's funding and other aspects of its functioning. Several Al Falah University doctors have been arrested, including Dr. Umar un Nabi (Key accused), Dr Muzammil Shakeel (aide of Umar Nabi), Shaheen Saeed and Dr. Adil Rather (key suspect in terror module), Jasir Bilal Wani (drone expert suspect), Dr. Mohammad and Dr. Mustakim, Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui (Jawad Siddiqui's younger brother). The Al Falah group, in a statement, said that they have “no connection” with the arrested doctors.