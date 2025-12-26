/Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Donald Trump in Florida for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with US President Donald Trump this weekend in Florida as part of ongoing discussions aimed at ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky confirmed that the meeting, scheduled for Sunday, will focus on a 20-point peace plan brokered by the US, along with proposals for security guarantees from the US to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin reported that a senior aide to President Vladimir Putin has continued talks with US officials over the phone, with Russia expressing its commitment to ongoing negotiations. Despite slow progress, Russia has refrained from commenting on Zelensky's offer to withdraw Ukrainian forces from the Donbas region, contingent on Russia also pulling back. Zelensky has been actively seeking security guarantees from the US as part of a potential agreement. One idea being considered is the creation of a demilitarized "free economic zone" in parts of Donbas that remain under Ukrainian control.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Ukrainian leader also shared that he had received an update from his chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, regarding the latest technical discussions. Zelensky emphasised that the pace of progress is rapid, with the potential for significant decisions ahead of the new year. He also confirmed a phone call with key Trump advisors, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, on Christmas Day. Zelensky described the conversation as productive, generating new ideas for ending the conflict.