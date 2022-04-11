Prosecutor to drop charges against woman charged with murder for 'self-induced abortion’

A Texas local prosecutor will drop criminal charges against Lizelle Herrera, a 26-year-old woman who was detained for conducting a self-induced abortion, in a case that drew national interest and also prompted abortion rights supporters to take to the streets in her support, US News reported.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office after a grand jury indictment on March 30, according to Valley central.com and her bond was set at $500,000.

Also read | Five foetuses found at the home of an anti-abortion activist

Gocha Allen Ramirez, the Starr County District Attorney, on Sunday announced his office would file a motion to dismiss charges against her.

Sheriff’s deputies were right to arrest her, said Ramirez, since to overlook the situation would have been a failure of their duty. He also said that the district attorney has prosecution discretion and that his job is to “do justice.”

Also read | Oklahoma House passes near-total abortion ban with threat of prison for providers

The prosecutor said, "Following that oath, the only correct outcome to this matter is to immediately dismiss the indictment against Ms Herrera.” However, the prosecutor did not specify which legal criteria he used instead indicated. Rather, he pointed out how the indictment has ‘taken a toll’ on Lizelle and her family.

This decision once again sparked the debate over Texas abortion legislation which the US Supreme Court has also affirmed. It prohibits abortion beyond six weeks of pregnancy and does not even exempt women who are pregnant as a result of rape.

(With inputs from agencies)