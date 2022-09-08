President Zelensky hails Ukrainian forces for recapturing places near Russian-controlled Khariv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that their forces have “successfully” recaptured several settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region that was once under the control of the Russian forces.

Kharkiv region has been partly under the occupation of Russian troops since the start of the invasion on February 24.

He, however, refused to name the places that had been retaken, saying that "now is not the time to name" them.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky said announced the "good news" of the success of Ukrainian troops, saying, “I think every citizen feels proud of our soldiers."

While naming the specific military units, he applauded their bravery in combat against the Russians.

The announcement came hours after US officials affirmed that Ukraine was making "slow but meaningful progress" against Russian forces, reports BBC.

This comes a week after Ukraine recaptured several villages in the southern country by waging a counter-offensive with sustained attacks on command posts, ammunition stores, and fuel reserves far behind the front lines, CNN reports citing satellite imagery.

"What we've seen in the Kherson region first is some continued offensive operations by the Ukrainians," Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

"They continue to make some forward movement. We are aware that they have retaken some villages."

According to Ukrainian officials, their goal is to take at least all territory north or west of the Dnipro River, including Kherson and Nova Kakhovka—an important site which houses a hydroelectric plant and a canal that supplies Crimea with much of its water.

CNN reported that Ukrainian forces are planning for a long and brutal campaign to retake Russian-controlled territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

