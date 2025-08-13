/Poland backs India’s anti-terror stance, seeks deeper defence and trade ties

New Delhi: Poland’s ambassador to India has expressed strong support for New Delhi’s right to combat terrorism while acknowledging India's historic ties with Russia, as both sides push for closer defence and economic cooperation.

Speaking at an event organised by the Think Tank - Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies (CIHS), Ambassador Dr Piotr Antoni Świtalski said Poland fully understands the historical foundations of India-Russia ties.

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“We perfectly understand the background of India’s relationship with Russia. Russia/Soviet Union supported you during major conflicts. We understand the bond,” he stated. He added that while Russia remains a "source of cheap oil for India, for Poland it represents a source of threat".

Polish firms, he noted, have questioned whether India is a reliable partner on technology given its continuing links with Moscow. “We have an understanding of the historic aspect of ties, and current interdependencies with Russia," he explained.

Despite these differences, Świtalski underlined the strength of bilateral defence relations. He pointed to reports that Polish drones were used by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor and recalled that Polish tanks had been employed by India during the liberation of Bangladesh.

“Clearly we are on your side,” the ambassador said.

On the issue of terrorism, Poland firmly backs India. Świtalski affirmed support for Delhi’s “right to pursue terrorists everywhere they go,” declaring that “we are on India’s side on the question of terrorism.”

He became emotional while recalling that he had been in Srinagar the night before the Pahalgam terror attack.

Looking ahead, a Polish defence delegation is scheduled to visit India next week. Świtalski also expressed optimism about the India-EU free trade agreement, hoping it will become “operational” by the end of the year and be complemented by an investment protection agreement. He saw “no reason for the delay” of the FTA.

Plans are also under way for a visit to India by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Świtalski described the prospective trip as a “continuation of political dialogue” following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier visit to Warsaw. He noted that the Polish leader “loves India” and that such a visit would send “the right signal to business, cooperation.” At the highest level, he said, “the light is green, and the signal is go ahead.”

The remarks come as India and Poland seek to expand ties across defence, technology and trade, balancing historical partnerships with evolving geopolitical realities in Europe and Asia.