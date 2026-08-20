/Tragedy in Visakhapatnam: Six-year-old collapses and dies after teacher slaps him in classroom

A six-year-old Upper Kindergarten (UKG) student, Pranay Teja, tragically died after allegedly being assaulted and shamed by his teacher inside a classroom at Little Gardens School in the Town Koth Road area of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The incident came to light after disturbing CCTV footage surfaced online. In the recording, the young boy is seen standing before his teacher while holding his slate. The teacher appears to pull at the boy's clothes to strip and shame him during a homework check. As Pranay begins crying and pleading, the teacher pauses, says something to him, and slaps him across the cheek. Moments later, the boy stands frozen before collapsing directly onto her.

School management rushed Pranay to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, where attending medical staff declared him brought dead. Medical experts and authorities suspect the physical assault and acute panic may have triggered a sudden cardiac event, though official confirmation will come only after the post-mortem report is released.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Outraged family members and local residents staged a heavy protest outside KGH, demanding strict legal action against the teacher and the school administration. Relatives voiced severe anger, accusing school officials of trying to downplay the situation by failing to notify the family immediately when the boy collapsed. The incident has outraged many across the nation; people are raising concerns over the way toddlers are treated in schools. The disturbing footage is doing the rounds online.