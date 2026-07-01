/19-hour race against time ends in tragedy as 4-year-old Ambala boy dies after getting stuck in 220-foot borewell

In India's Ambala, an operation to rescue a four-year-old child who fell into an open borewell ended in heartbreak after a gruelling 19-hour-long process. The toddler from Dhanaura village was declared "brought dead" shortly after being pulled out from the open shaft.

How did the young child fall into a 220-foot shaft?

Early morning on Tuesday (Jun 30), tragedy unfolded in Ambala's Dhanaura village after a four-year-old boy identified as Nirvair Singh fell into a 220-foot borewell. According to reports, the toddler had accompanied his father to the fields to deliver food to his grandfather early in the morning, around 7 am. There, while playing, he fell into the open borehole.

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His family immediately informed the Village sarpanch and the police, and a gruelling rescue operation involving the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local district authorities ensued.

"The child is 3-4 years old; he had come here with his father, who was carrying food. While the father was busy with work nearby, the child fell into the open borewell while playing. Measurements indicate that the child has fallen to a depth of 220 feet. Army and NDRF teams have arrived with their equipment, and rescue efforts are underway. We are also taking action against the owner of the borewell for negligence in leaving it uncovered," Ajay Tomar, Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, said earlier.

Rescue complicated by rain

The rescue mission faced several environmental and technical hurdles. According to ANI, at one point, water began seeping into the narrow shaft from a depth of around 60 feet. Tragically, the four-year-old was stuck, slowly sinking in a section where the water was rising.

Rain and loose soil further complicated the rescue, destabilising the site. This forced the rescue teams to recalibrate and alter their extraction operations multiple times.

"The child was stuck in the borewell, which was filled with water. The child was slowly sinking, and the water was gradually rising... There were numerous challenges due to which we had to relaunch the operation again and again, and it went on for 18-19 hours," said NDRF Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar. Tragically, during the final stretch of the extraction, rescue teams did not observe any signs of life revealed Kumar.