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At least 2 dead in mass shooting at Philippines school, suspect reportedly from Class 7

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 07:54 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 08:39 IST
At least 2 dead in mass shooting at Philippines school, suspect reportedly from Class 7

At least 2 dead in mass shooting at Philippines school, suspect reportedly from Class 7

Story highlights

Two people have been confirmed dead following a shooting at a school in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines, according to Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso. Authorities are investigating the incident, with further details on the victims and circumstances awaited.

At least two people were killed in a shooting at a high school in the ​southern Philippines on Tuesday (Aug 18), officials said. This is second such incident in the country in nearly two months. The situation is now ‌under control, officials said. The shooting took place at a ​school attached to the Ateneo de Zamboanga University ​in the southern city of Zamboanga. The city's mayor ⁠Khymer Adan Olaso told DZMM radio that both casualties were ​students and one was the shooter, who used a “high-powered ​firearm.” Associated Press quoted journalists at the scene and said that the suspect was a Grade 7 student and the victims were shot in a classroom. Previously, regional police spokesperson Maj. Shellamie Chang said that police forces were trying to secure the school campus.

The university's president Ernald Andal confirmed there was no longer an active shooting and there were no additional fatalities or reported injuries. "As of ​now, we confirm that there are two fatalities," Andal ​said. "There are no more active shooters." Andal said that the university was coordinating ‌with ⁠authorities and would provide more details as information became available. "We do not want any of these things to happen. We wish to prioritise the safety of all our students," ​he said.

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Mass shooting in the region

Previously, mass shooting was reported in a public high school in June in Tacloban City in which at least three ​students were killed and about 20 others injured. Officials said that two schoolmates opened fire on campus. The shooting also happened less than 10 days after a high-profile incident in Thailand, ⁠where ​a student went on a shooting rampage ​at a school on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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