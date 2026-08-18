/At least 2 dead in mass shooting at Philippines school, suspect reportedly from Class 7

At least two people were killed in a shooting at a high school in the ​southern Philippines on Tuesday (Aug 18), officials said. This is second such incident in the country in nearly two months. The situation is now ‌under control, officials said. The shooting took place at a ​school attached to the Ateneo de Zamboanga University ​in the southern city of Zamboanga. The city's mayor ⁠Khymer Adan Olaso told DZMM radio that both casualties were ​students and one was the shooter, who used a “high-powered ​firearm.” Associated Press quoted journalists at the scene and said that the suspect was a Grade 7 student and the victims were shot in a classroom. Previously, regional police spokesperson Maj. Shellamie Chang said that police forces were trying to secure the school campus.

The university's president Ernald Andal confirmed there was no longer an active shooting and there were no additional fatalities or reported injuries. "As of ​now, we confirm that there are two fatalities," Andal ​said. "There are no more active shooters." Andal said that the university was coordinating ‌with ⁠authorities and would provide more details as information became available. "We do not want any of these things to happen. We wish to prioritise the safety of all our students," ​he said.

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Mass shooting in the region