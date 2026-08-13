/Georgia High School Shooting: Student Injured, Teen Suspect Arrested After Bathroom Fight Escalates

A shooting at a high school in Georgia, United States, left one ninth-grade student injured after a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight inside a school bathroom. Police said another ninth-grade student allegedly brandished a firearm, shot the victim and fled the school on foot. The injured student was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a school resource deputy provided immediate medical assistance. The teenage suspect was arrested about an hour later in a nearby neighbourhood. The school is expected to remain closed to students as authorities continue their investigation, while counsellors have been made available to support students and staff. In a separate incident in Minnesota, police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home daycare in Hopkins that left a woman and her seven-year-old daughter dead. The suspect, a 41-year-old man, also died by suicide. Authorities are examining possible links to another killing involving a 78-year-old relative.