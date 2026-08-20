/'Only Indian, American passport holders allowed': Pakistan MP alleges discrimination at UAE hotel

Pakistani MP and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has claimed that many Pakistani travelers including himself received discriminatory treatment by hotel staff in United Arab Emirates after their flight was cancelled. He said that an announcement was made saying that only passport holders from India and America would be accommodated in the hotel in question.

Taking to X Qaiser called the behaviour "extremely inappropriate" and urged the Pakistani government to take up the matter with UAE authorities.

“I was travelling myself, and the behaviour shown there was extremely inappropriate. Our flight was cancelled. We wanted to stay in a hotel, but their attitude towards us Pakistanis was not good. An announcement was being made that only passport holders from India and America would be accommodated," wrote Qaiser.

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He also raised the issue in Pakistani parliament seeking diplomatic intervention.

"I believe we have diplomatic channels; they should raise this matter. The Pakistani people respect and love the UAE government. Just now, a delegation came to me saying that the treatment toward us was also not appropriate," said Qaiser.

Actor Saba Qamar had also spoken about similar discrimination

A similar concern was raised by Pakistani actor Saba Qamar when she made her Bollywood debut in 2017 in film Hindi Medium. I an interview in 2018 she spoke about how her entire Indian crew of the film after landing in Tbilisi (Capital of Georgia) for the shooting was allowed to go by the airport staff, while she was stopped and frisked.

“We boast about Pakistan. We say Pakistan is this and that. But when you go out of the country and the way we are checked, I can’t tell you. I feel so humiliated the way I am frisked. I remember I want for a shoot in Tbilisi (Capital of Georgia) and my entire Indian crew was allowed to go. But I was stopped because of my Pakistani passport. I was investigated and they took my interview and then they let me go," she said.