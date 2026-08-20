/Iran slams Trump’s ‘economic terrorism’; IRGC warns of using ‘more precise and destructive’ weapons

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday slammed the new “economic warfare” against Tehran announced by President Donald Trump and predicted that its impact will be the opposite of what the president intends.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump on Wednesday announced a “crushing economic operation” against Iran that he said will consist of “Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

Reacting to the announcement, Araghchi said in a social media post that “the so-called ‘Economic D-Day’ is a diversion from America’s own crisis: unprecedented debt and surging interest costs.”

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He added that the “US economic terrorism” will threaten global economy and sovereignty worldwide.

“Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat — and enmity of Iranians. US economic terrorism threatens global economy and sovereignty worldwide,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister also shared a New York Times article about the U.S. national debt crossing the unprecedented $40 trillion threshold.

Will use ‘more precise, more destructive’ weapons: IRGC

Tensions between the US and Iran seem to be escalating again after Trump threatened Tehran with the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stark warning. The IRGC warned of using “more precise, more destructive” weapons in its arsenal if the war reignites.

IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebi told Iranian state broadcaster IRIB that Iran is continuously improving its military systems, including missile warheads, accuracy and range.

Mohebbi said Iran’s warheads would be “completely different” from those used in previous confrontations with the US and Israel.

“If another war begins, our weapons will certainly be different from the past,” Mohebi said, adding that changes could include new generations of warheads, greater accuracy and longer-range missiles.

Mohebi also claimed that Iran had continued developing its military capabilities without interruption during the war, and that it was making weapons “more precise, more destructive and more technologically advanced”.

China slams economic warfare against Iran

Meanwhile, China has also slammed the US president’s “economic D-Day” announcement against Iran, saying more sanctions will not help solve the outstanding issues.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing, “Imposing sanctions and pressuring do not help to solve the issue.”

“China calls on relevant parties to take responsible measures and solve the issues through diplomatic and political means.”

China is likely to be heavily impacted by the US measures since it buys more than 80 per cent of Iran’s shipped oil, as per 2025 data ⁠from analytics firm Kpler.