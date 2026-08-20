/Munich prosecutors close 1970 antisemitic arson case that killed 7 Holocaust survivors

German investigators believe they have solved one of the worst antisemitic attacks in post-war German history. The man who had set fire to a Jewish community centre in Munich in 1970, killing seven people has been identified. Police and prosecutors said on Thursday that the latest investigations point "clearly" towards the involvement of a man who died in 2020.

The case was reopened in April 2025 after more information came to light after his death.

Prosecutors now believe he was a 25-year-old lone neo-Nazi with known antisemitic opinions.

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However, investigators said they are satisfied with their findings, but since there is no way to prosecute the deceased, they are closing the file once again.

Prosecutors reopened the case after "A witness provided credible information on the suspect."

"She said that the suspect had been in close contact with one of her close relatives in the 1970s Shortly after the death of this relative, she revealed her knowledge on the matter," they said.

All seven killed in the incident were Holocaust survivors aged 59 to 71. Another 15 people were injured in the arson.

About the arson

According to prosecutors, the killer on 13 February 1970 poured petrol into the wooden stairwell at a retirement home housed inside the Jewish community building on Reichenbachstrasse and set it ablaze. The fire spread to the top floor of the building killing 7 people.

Another 15 people were wounded in the fire, four of them seriously. The building was severely damaged, particularly the upper levels of the building.