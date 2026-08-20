/Watch: 'Arigato' meets 'Namaste' as Rajnath Singh bids Japan's defence minister farewell

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (August 20) bid farewell to his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi with a warm "Arigato" in Japanese, drawing a "Namaste" in response. The exchange came after the India-Japan Defence Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, where both sides discussed ways to deepen defence cooperation ahead of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

Earlier, Singh held bilateral talks with Koizumi in the national capital. The two countries agreed to expand cooperation in key areas, including maritime security and the Indo-Pacific region.

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India, Japan deepen maritime security cooperation

The two ministers reaffirmed their support for a free and open Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on the regional and international security situation amid ongoing global tensions.

Both sides also opposed unilateral attempts to alter the status quo affecting navigation rights. The joint statement said, "The two Ministers concurred on deepening operational cooperation in the field of maritime security practically and effectively."

Singh welcomed Japan's recent review of its framework for defence equipment and technology transfers. He also expressed hope that Tokyo would make a greater contribution to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Japan's recent review of its framework for the transfer of defence equipment and technology, and expressed his expectation that Japan would further contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the wider world," the joint statement stated.

The two ministers also signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation. The agreement will create a structured framework for cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

"The two Ministers affirmed that they would strengthen coordination between both sides for the protection of Sea Lines of Communications through mutual visits by naval ships and units, joint exercises, personnel and Subject Matter Expert (SME) exchanges and logistical support, including use of ports, maintenance and repair facilities," the statement noted.

India, Japan explore defence production

India and Japan will explore opportunities for joint development in naval shipbuilding and design by combining Japan's technological expertise with India's production capabilities, in line with their respective policies.

The two sides also stressed the importance of using their respective strengths in defence shipbuilding and continuing discussions on integrating India's manufacturing capabilities under the "Make in India" initiative.

"With a view to further advancing cooperation among the Services of the two countries, the two Ministers concurred on promoting exchanges between their respective Special Operations Forces and pursuing cooperation with India's integrated theatre commands following their establishment," the joint statement read.

The ministers also discussed the shipborne UNICORN integrated communications antenna system. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward the initiative, which marks the flagship defence equipment transfer project between the two countries.