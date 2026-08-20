/Delhi student protests: 5-member team to probe police action | Former SC judge to head the panel

The Supreme Court has announced it will set up a high-powered committee, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters during the July 20 CJP-led Parliament march in Delhi. The panel will also include a retired High Court Chief Justice, a former DGP, and an ex-CBI director. CJI Surya Kant said the committee will get full access to CCTV footage and video evidence, and will also examine complaints of sexual assault and online harassment faced by female protesters during the demonstrations.