/‘Slim’ chances of Tarique Rahman’s India visit for BRICS Summit without ‘dignified invitation’

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser, Humayun Kobir, in an interview with Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, said that the possibility of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visiting India next month for the BRICS Summit "remains slim”, unless New Delhi creates an environment based on “mutual trust” and extends a “dignified invitation”.

This comes as plans for a diplomatic bilateral visit were dropped earlier this week and reports that preparations were still underway were dismissed by Bangaldesh as “baseless”. This is particularly due to the outrage over the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's interaction with the press conference in New Delhi at an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi on August 5. Kabir said that Dhaka is not considering a high-level diplomatic visit without clearly defined national interest.

"The possibility of the Prime Minister visiting India ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit remains slim unless an appropriate environment is created based on consensus between the two countries on specific issues and a dignified invitation," Kobir said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“There is no justification for rushing into a top-level visit by going beyond the national interest,” said Kobir to the state-run BSS news agency in an interview published on Thursday. The interview was held on August 17.

However Kobir reiterated that Bangladesh could take a favourable view of participating in the BRICS Summit if an "appropriate" if a bilateral environment is created based on “mutual trust”.

New Delhi has maintained that the press conference by the ousted leader Sheikh Hasina had nothing to do with the Indian government and it doesn't endorse the views expressed at the event.

"Prime Minister Modi just mentioned one thing. We need to meet. And you can tell them on my behalf that you have the prime minister of India's assurance that when the honourable prime minister of Bangladesh visits India, he will have such an honourable reception as he deserves," said Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi at a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission for leading Bangladeshi business leaders and a visiting delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry.