/Horrifying elevator accident in Andhra Pradesh: Woman dies after lift moves with door open

A horrifying elevator incident in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole has been captured on camera. The incident happened on Sunday at the residential complex Surya Towers Apartments in the city. The elevator reportedly started to move down with its door open.

The victim, identified as Vanitha, was with her daughter and grandson when the incident occurred. Her daughter and grandson started to step out when the elevator reached the destination floor. As it started moving down, she rushed to exit the elevator but was trapped.

A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video showsVanitha's daughter screaming for help. Nearby residents heard the commotion, rushed to the scene, and managed to pull her out of the elevator shaft. She had already suffered severe physical injuries and was taken to the hospital. But later she succumbed to her injuries. The video had since raised serious questions over lift safety and maintenance in buildings.

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People on social media argued that these kinds of incidents usually happen just after maintenance. “These kinds of accidents happen only after maintenance is done, bcoz engineers stop a few Sensors while repairing, and then sometimes they forget to switch on those accident-preventive sensors.” “What more can be expected from these “jugaad” lifts!? Do yourself a favour and take the stairs instead whenever you see these pathetic kill-cages right before your nose!” Another user commented that he has already stopped using the elevator and that taking the stairs is better for health.