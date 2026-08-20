/Pakistan Supreme Court returns government review petition against Imran Khan’s hospital transfer order

The Pakistani Supreme Court on Thursday returned a review petition filed by the Pakistani Federal Government against the order to shift incarcerated Former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital. The SC registrar's office returned the petition citing incomplete paper books and deficient paperwork, as reported by the Pakistani media Dawn.

Reacting to the development, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said the state had “withdrawn its review petition” after the court’s objections.

“There is no excuse whatsoever for not complying with the SC order of Aug 18. Imran Khan sahib must be transferred to Shifa International Hospital forthwith. Today is the day,” he said.

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What did the Supreme Court order?

On August 18, 2026, a three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed and comprising Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Ishtiaq Ibr­ahim directed authorities to transfer Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours for medical assessment. The court suggested that he is to remain there until September 16, 2026, under the supervision of a specialised medical board that includes his personal physician. The court also directed his sister to remain associated with his medical care and allowed him to maintain regular contact with his family.

What did the Federal government argue?

The government on Wednesday approached the SC to review and recall the order, arguing that it was discriminatory and issued in violation of prison rules and principles of natural justice. The review petition filed through Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Advocate General Naveed Hayat Malik on behalf of the chief commissioner argued that Article 188 of the Constitution, under which Rule 197 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, has escaped the attention of the court while issuing the directive. The ruling underlines the complete, mandatory mechanism for moving convicted or under-trial prisoners out of jail for hospital treatment, that too on the basis of reports that did not specify Imran Khan's medical condition. It further argued that Article 25 of the Constitution bestowed a fundamental right to be treated equally and abhorred discrimination and favouritism.

PTI and PMLN trade barbs

“There is no ambiguity regarding his treatment,” said Information Minister Attaullah Tarar while addressing a news conference in the federal capital. Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry alleged that after using all other tactics, Imran was now relying on a “sympathy card”. PTI criticised the ministers for their press conferences on Imran Khan's health, calling it “insensitivity and lack of seriousness”.