The aircraft carrier USS George Washington has begun operations in West Asia, CENTCOM confirmed on Thursday, August 20. The aircraft carrier entered the Arabian Sea theatre to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed in the region for more than 250 consecutive days.

In a social media post on the platform X, CENTCOM said, “U.S. Sailors work on the flight deck of USS George Washington (CVN 73), Aug. 20, as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Middle East during a scheduled deployment after arriving in the CENTCOM theatre yesterday.”

The USS George Washington had been operating in the South China Sea and recently finished a port call in Da Nang, Vietnam. This is not the first time the carrier will be in the area. It has completed extensive operations in the Persian Gulf during the 1990s and early 2000s, during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Operation Vigilant Warrior in 1994, Operation Desert Thunder in 1998, and the Afghan war, Operation Enduring Freedom in 2002.

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Abraham Lincoln left the Arabian Sea theatre in bad shape

This comes after growing calls from the Family Members of the USS Abraham Lincoln sailors pressed the Pentagon to bring back the carrier to its home port in San Diego. Earlier this month, a sailor went overboard wearing a life vest from the USS Abraham Lincoln, reported CNN. The crew responded immediately, and the sailor was successfully rescued within an hour. The sailor’s wife, Annabelle Loma, said that he was a 13-year veteran and had been pushed past his breaking point after repeated extensions. Families and lawmakers have reported critical shortages of fresh food, restricted meal plans, and disruptions to the mail system preventing care packages from arriving. The US Navy logistics base in Bahrain was struck, which made the carrier take a lengthy detour of five days to gather basic supplies. The crew members have complained about broken toilets, mouldy showers, contaminated water systems, and weeks without hot water.