/PML-N sweeps second phase Pok polls amid rigging allegations, criticism from India

The second phase of polling in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) ended on Sunday amid allegations of rigging. Polling was held for nine seats in Muzaffarabad and 12 refugee seats, amid protests in several areas. According to preliminary results declared on 18 seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seemed to register victory on 14 of them.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won the remaining four seats, according to preliminary results declared by the Election Commission and reported by Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

While in the first phase of elections, the PML-N won nine of the 13 seats. Altogether the party has already secured 23 seats out of the total of 53. Notably, only 45 seats are filled through elections, and 8 seats are indirectly elected or nominated.

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The PML-N, led by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, and the PPP, led by the Bhutto family, are both coalition partners in Pakistan's federal government.

So, going by the numbers PML-N is all set to win the election in PoK which is "currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation", a position that India has always maintained.

India rejects elections

India does not recognise the elections, calling them an attempt by Islamabad to legitimise its illegal occupation of the region.

On July 28, India's External Affairs Ministry in a press briefing had said, "The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region. As we have stated earlier, the ongoing mass protest in PoJK, of which you are aware, is the direct consequence of economic exploitation, its denial of fundamental rights to the people and its administrative operations."