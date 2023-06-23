PM Modi again says 'not an era of war'. Different platform, but same plea to end 'bloodshed, human suffering'

Last year, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told one of his key allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin, that it's not an era of war. He reiterated the same while addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress on Thursday (June 22).

PM Modi spoke about a range of issues, but one of the key takeaways was the mention of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started last year in February, leading to massive food and fuel crisis globally.

During his address, PM Modi said, "Our knowledge partnership will serve humanity and seek solutions to the global challenges of climate change, hunger and health."

"The last few years have seen deeply disruptive developments. With the Ukraine conflict, war has returned to Europe. It is causing great pain in the region," he added.

The Indian prime minister also said that "since it involves major powers, the consequences are severe. Countries of the Global South have been particularly affected".

He mentioned in his speech that the global order is based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"As I have said directly and publicly, this is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy," he said, further adding that "we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering".

Watch this report: × Modi and Biden back Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' US President Joe Biden and Modi jointly backed Ukraine's "territorial integrity" as they voiced alarm over the conflict, on which India has taken a neutral stand and New Delhi has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia.

In a joint statement as Modi paid a state visit to Washington, the two leaders "called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter and territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Amid the Ukraine war, the Biden administration has largely given a pass to India for refusing to join Western sanctions on Russia and instead buying its oil at a discount.

Experts have said that Washington sees New Delhi as a broader alignment when it comes to the challenge of China and the threat of radical Islamism.

