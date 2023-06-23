'Democracy is in India's DNA, no space for discrimination', says PM Modi on minority rights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a State visit to the United States, was recently questioned in a presser about free speech and religious freedom in India. The US reporter also asked the prime minister about discrimination against minority communities and the measures the government was taking to improve the rights of minorities in the country.

PM Modi in his reply said that both India and America have "democracy in their DNA".

"We are a democracy...India and America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit and we live it and it's written in our Constitution," he said.

Further denying the discrimination against minority communities, he said, "Regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender, there's absolutely no space for discrimination. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it." Obama says India risks 'pulling apart' without minority rights Earlier today, Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, issued concerns about India as he said on Thursday (June 22) that New Delhi risks "pulling apart" if the Muslim minority is not respected. He also called for the matter to be raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a US visit.

Obama said that addressing human rights with allies was always "complicated" on a visit to Greece where he is holding a weeklong session for emerging global leaders.

"I think it is true that if the president meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India, that's something worth mentioning," the first African-American president said in an interview with CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour.

"If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility at some point that India starts pulling apart," Obama said.

"We've seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. So that would be contrary to the interests not just of Muslim India but also of Hindu India," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

