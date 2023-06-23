PM Modi at US Congress: 'Momentous developments' in another Al - America and India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a "great honour" to as he addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress on Thursday (June 22) during a historic State visit to America.

While beginning his address, PM Modi remembered Senator Harry Reid, Senator John, McCain, Senator Orrin Hatch, Representative Elijah Cummings, Representative Alcee Hastings and others, who he met in 2016, but sadly they are no longer with us.

PM Modi said, "Standing here, seven Junes ago, that's the June when Hamilton swept all the awards, I said that the hesitations of history were behind us. Now, when our era is at a crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century.

He added that in the past few years, there have been many advances in Artificial Intelligence and at the same time, there have been even more "momentous developments" in another Al - America and

India.

PM Modi hailed the American ethnicity as he said that the foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people and throughout the history of the US, you have embraced people from around the world and have made them equal partners in the American dream.

Talking about the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that there are millions here, who have roots in India and some of them sit proudly in this chamber.

Watch this report: × He also mentioned that he was told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House, and he hopes it grows and brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine.

The Indian prime minister said that over two centuries, India and the US have inspired each other through the lives of great Americans and Indians.

He said, "We pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Junior. We also remember many others who worked for liberty, equality and justice. Today, I also wish to pay a heartfelt tribute to one of them — Congressman John Lewis."

Also read: Obama says India risks 'pulling apart' without minority rights as PM Modi visits US PM Modi on 75 years of independence He noted that last year, India celebrated 75 years of its independence. He mentioned that every milestone is important, but this one was special.

"We celebrated a remarkable journey of over 75 years of freedom, after a thousand years of foreign rule in one form or another," he said. India leading by example PM Modi said that celebrating 75 years of independence was not just a celebration of democracy, but also of diversity and the spirit of social empowerment; it was a celebration of India's essential unity and integrity.

PM Modi showcased the diversity, all colours of India as he said that the nation has over two thousand five hundred political parties. There are 20 different parties governing various states of India. He noted that the country takes pride in diversity with 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, but the people of the country speak in one voice.

He said that every hundred miles, our cuisine changes. "From Dosa to Aloo Prantha and from Srikhand to Sandesh. We enjoy all of these," he said as he received a clap of thunder in the House.

He said that in this era, the world wants to know more and more about India. He added that everyone wants to understand India's development, democracy and diversity and also wants to know what India is doing right and how. 'When India grows, the whole world grows' PM Modi said that when he first visited the US as prime minister, India was the tenth-largest economy in the world, but today, India is the fifth-largest economy. He also claimed that India will be the third-largest economy soon.

India is not only growing bigger but is also growing faster, and stated that "when India grows, the whole world grows".

He said that India is one-sixth of the world's population and when India won its freedom in 1947, it inspired many other countries to free themselves from colonial rule.

