Obama says India risks 'pulling apart' without minority rights as PM Modi visits US

Barack Obama, the former president of the United States issued concerns about India as he said on Thursday (June 22) that New Delhi risks "pulling apart" if the Muslim minority is not respected. He also called for the matter to be raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a US visit.

Obama said that if he had the chance, he would speak to PM Modi about all the concerns over the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities in India. He admitted that he has worked with PM Modi on climate change and other areas, however, also said that the issues of democracy also need to be discussed.

On one side, the White House rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi and US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed him with pomp and show, on the other hand, Obama spoke about minority issues while speaking in a CNN interview.

The former president said that addressing human rights with allies was always "complicated" on a visit to Greece where he is holding a weeklong session for emerging global leaders.

In an interview with CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour, Obama said, "I think it is true that if the president meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India, that's something worth mentioning."

"If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, that there is a strong possibility at some point that India starts pulling apart," Obama said.

"We've seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. So that would be contrary to the interests not just of Muslim India but also of Hindu India," he added.

Watch: The future of India, US defence ties × PM Modi's US visit PM Modi is currently on a State visit to the US, one Thursday he reached the White House and was greeted by around 7,000 Indian Americans when he arrived on the South Lawn, wearing a flowing white kurta with a sky-blue jacket.

The US delegation, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, was there. The Indian delegation was led by Indian foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, FS Vinay Kwatra and Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

While welcoming PM Modi, Biden said, "I have long believed that the relationship between the US and India will be one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century. The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE